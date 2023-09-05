Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Decreased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,250,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $329,135,000 after purchasing an additional 379,746 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.38. 1,261,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

