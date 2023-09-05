600 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $88.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

