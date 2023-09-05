2,302 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

