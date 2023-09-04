Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

