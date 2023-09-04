Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

