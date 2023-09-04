Viva Energy Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:VEA)

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th.
Viva Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.61.
About Viva Energy Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viva Energy Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Average Calculator
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.