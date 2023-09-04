UBS Group Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of PSTG opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,559,305.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

