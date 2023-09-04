Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.38 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.38 billion and approximately $24.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00007249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,783.94 or 1.00066454 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.92104998 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $29,146,961.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.