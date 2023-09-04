Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGAGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Thorn Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.39.

Thorn Group Limited operates as a diversified financial services company in Australia. The company provides commercial finance, such as working capital and business asset lending solutions to small and medium size enterprises. It offers debtor finance and asset finance products under the thornmoney brand.

