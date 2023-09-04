Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Thorn Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Thorn Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.39.
About Thorn Group
