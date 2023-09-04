THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $278.54 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00005622 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $278.54 million and $31.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 485,547,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,322,233 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

