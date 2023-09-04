The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

