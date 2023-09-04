Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00011625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $415,190.29 and $24,585.63 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

