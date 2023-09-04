Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 926,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:NULV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,136 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

