Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of APA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $2,761,649,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

