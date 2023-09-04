Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

