StockNews.com Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 926,097 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,043.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,385. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

