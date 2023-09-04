StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

