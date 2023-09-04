Steem Price Reaches $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,907.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00246137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00747994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00548971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00117593 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,960,346 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

