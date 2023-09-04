Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $541,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after purchasing an additional 92,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. 6,398,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

