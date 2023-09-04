Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

