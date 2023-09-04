Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Up 5.0 %
NYSE:LOV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spark Networks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.