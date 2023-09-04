SALT Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $19,288.92 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.38 or 1.00175567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

