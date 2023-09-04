Robert W. Baird Lowers MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $30.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCFT. B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 367.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

