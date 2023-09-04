RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.20.

Shares of RH stock opened at $381.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average is $297.42. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in RH by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RH by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

