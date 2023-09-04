Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.24 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Request has a total market capitalization of $64.24 million and $590,608.05 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,765.38 or 1.00175567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06488966 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $600,584.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars.

