Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.74 and a 200 day moving average of $244.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

