Qtum (QTUM) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00008167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $221.64 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.63 or 0.06297915 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

