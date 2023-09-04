Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,918.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

