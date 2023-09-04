Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 630 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.71. 1,350,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,939. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.22.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

