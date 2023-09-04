Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 34,930 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

