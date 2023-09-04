Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,546 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.85. 2,641,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,063. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

