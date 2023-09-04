Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of PRTG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

