Piper Sandler Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $80.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PVH by 11.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PVH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.