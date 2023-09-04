Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.37 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

