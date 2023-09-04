Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

PAHC stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,877,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

