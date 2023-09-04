Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,938 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $386,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,119. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

