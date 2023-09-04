Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $63,168,000. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

