Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.07.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.