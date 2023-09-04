Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 199.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

