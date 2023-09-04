OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.20 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

