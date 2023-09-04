Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $53.60. 2,657,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,834. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $71.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

