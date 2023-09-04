Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.75 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.58. 977,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

