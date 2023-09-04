Okta’s (OKTA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

