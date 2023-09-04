ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.