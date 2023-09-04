O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 105,928 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $235.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.