Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 572 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.