Moreno Evelyn V Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 698.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. 1,217,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,457. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

