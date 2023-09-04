Mizuho Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $93.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

