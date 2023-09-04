Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

