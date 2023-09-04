Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

MPW opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.