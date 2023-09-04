McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.82% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $405,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,983. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

